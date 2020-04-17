Kurnool: Track patients treated at KM hospital said CPM district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy

Kurnool: CPM district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy said that the people who got treated by deceased doctor at KM hospital need to be identified on a war-footing basis. Any delay in identifying people who visited the hospital up to April 11, then it could lead to vibrant spread of killer virus.

The doctor who treated the patients at the hospital died due to coronavirus. Speaking to media on Friday, K Prabhakar Reddy said the doctor treated several patients from Kurnool and Telangana state as well.

He said all the patients (in and out-patients) need to identified immediately and referred to quarantine centres, before it goes out of hand. If they could not be referred to government quarantine, at least the patients need to go self- quarantine at their homes. If ignored or neglected, then thousands of people will fall prey to the killer virus, stated Prabhakar Reddy.

Till date the corona positive cases are being registered beyond expectations. At this juncture the district administration and the police department need to initiate stringent measures.

He said there was urgent need to conduct rapid tests to detect the symptoms and urged the government to immediately get the testing kits and put a check on virus spread. He said the district collector was urged to mobilise the officials to track their identity.