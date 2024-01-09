Live
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets Unveiled: Highlights from CES 2024
Just In
Lagadapati ready to campaign for Harsha Kumar, Vundavalli
Prominent industrialist and former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who is known for his election surveys, met former MP GV Harsha Kumar in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.
Rajamahendravaram: Prominent industrialist and former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who is known for his election surveys, met former MP GV Harsha Kumar in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.
He made it clear that his time is completely limited to trade and there is no possibility of entering politics again. However, he said that if his friends, former MPs Vundavalli Aruna Kumar and Harsha Kumar are in the contest, he would campaign on their behalf.
He made it clear that the main contest will be between the regional parties in AP. He said that electoral politics in AP is similar to that of Tamil Nadu.
He concluded that there is no chance for national parties in Andhra Pradesh. He said that he is not doing any surveys. However, it is difficult to determine the mood of the people, he said.