Lagadapati ready to campaign for Harsha Kumar, Vundavalli

Former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Rajamahendravaram: Prominent industrialist and former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who is known for his election surveys, met former MP GV Harsha Kumar in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

He made it clear that his time is completely limited to trade and there is no possibility of entering politics again. However, he said that if his friends, former MPs Vundavalli Aruna Kumar and Harsha Kumar are in the contest, he would campaign on their behalf.

He made it clear that the main contest will be between the regional parties in AP. He said that electoral politics in AP is similar to that of Tamil Nadu.

He concluded that there is no chance for national parties in Andhra Pradesh. He said that he is not doing any surveys. However, it is difficult to determine the mood of the people, he said.

