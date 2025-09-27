Launch of Swadeshi 4G Network Marks Roadmap for Development: AP CM Naidu

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the Swadeshi 4G network will revolutionise remote villages by providing connectivity. The indigenous network connecting rural areas marks the roadmap for the country’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BSNL Swadeshi 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha, today. Participating virtually in the launch program from Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said BSNL will provide the Swadeshi 4G network in 97,500 locations across the country, including ten remote villages in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that with the presence of Narendra Modi—a right leader at the right time—the Swadeshi 4G network has become a reality. He added that Prime Minister Modi strengthened BSNL, which resulted in BSNL being able to set up one lakh Swadeshi 4G towers. He said several other countries are already using Indian technology. Citing examples, the Chief Minister noted that the COVID-19 vaccine produced in India was used across the world. Likewise, the UPI digital payment system introduced during that period is now being followed by France, Singapore, and other countries.

The Chief Minister said the world is moving toward a knowledge economy and urged youth to seize the opportunity by updating their skills. He said the Andhra Pradesh government has been delivering 735 government services through WhatsApp. He also pointed out that mobile phones manufactured in India under the Make in India program are being used worldwide, and added that 14.30 lakh DWCRA women’s group members in the state are using smartphones.

He expressed hope that 6G technology would be in use by 2030. Stating that a Quantum Valley will be established in Amaravati by January 2026, he stressed the need for Swadeshi apps, pointing out that currently, 90 per cent of apps used in India are foreign and involve payment. He said both India and the Telugu people should strive to emerge as number one in the world.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister for Health Satyakumar Yadav, and BSNL officials were present.