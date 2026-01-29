Laying foundation for mental health is real solution to drug problems

Kurnool: Speaking at an awareness program on the topic of ‘Drugs and Misfortunes’ organised at the Government Town Model College, Setkur CEO Dr Venu Gopal said that every individual faces many challenges and stresses in life, and many are resorting to drugs for temporary relief.

He stated that peer pressure and the easy availability of drugs are leading young people towards addiction.

He said that engaging in favorite games and spending time on them daily will enhance skills and passion among students, which will provide creative satisfaction and reduce the likelihood of turning to addictions.

II Town Police Station Inspector Nagaraja Rao said that people should be aware of cybercrimes, and should not click on unknown links on their mobile phones or download APK apps.

He advised that if someone falls victim to a cybercrime, they should call 1930 within 24 hours to file a complaint.

Women Police Inspector Vijayalakshmi spoke about eve-teasing.