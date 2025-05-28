Left parties, Rights groups condemn cremation of Maoists by police

Vijayawada: Left party leaders, representatives of the civil society organisations and human rights groups have strongly condemned the cremation of the five Maoists of Andhra Pradesh died in the encounters in Narayanapur district of Chattisgarth.

The leaders said the Chattisgarth government had not handed over the bodies of Maoists in spite of their family members waited at the hospital for five days. They alleged the cremation of the bodies of the Maoists is unconstitutional and violation of the Indian constitution.

They demanded a sitting judge probe on the alleged fake encounters and cremation of the bodies. CPI State K Ramakrishna, CPM district secretary G Desai, Revolution Writers Association leader Paani, civil rights association leader Alla Baksh, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Venkata Swamy, PDSU state leader Bhaskar, CPI senior leader Ramachandraiah and others addressed the media conference at the CPI office on Tuesday. They said the Central government held talks with the Pakistan but refused to speak to the Maoists. They said cremation of bodies of the Maoists is unconstitutional and the family members have right to perform the funeral.

They recalled even during the wars the countries exchange the bodies and prisoners but the Narendra Modi led Central government, BJP government in Chattisgarh and AP Government refused to handover the bodies. They said five Maoists leaders central committee general secretary Namballa Kesava Rao, Sajja Nageswara Rao, Rakesh, Vijaya Lakshmi of Srikakulam and Lalita of Kurnool district died in the fake encounters. They said the family members of the Maoists waited for five days in Narayanapur district to get the bodies but the police refused to give.

The leaders even the High Court also issued orders to handover the bodies by the BJP government refused to give and the police cremated the Maoists. They said cremation is the example of anti peoples policies of the BJP government and demanded for the probe with a sitting judge on the encounters and cremation.