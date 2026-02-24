Legislature sports meet to begin at IGMC stadium today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislature Sports will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada from February 24 to 26, bringing together legislators from across the State for a three-day sporting event aimed at promoting camaraderie among people’s representatives.

According to officials, a total of 156 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), including women representatives, will participate in the annual event. Officials said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Legislature Sports Meet.

In preparation for the meet, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, along with several legislators, unveiled the event jerseys and inspected arrangements at the stadium.

Addressing the media, Ravi Naidu said the sports meet would be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu at 3 pm on Tuesday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and several ministers are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony, he said.

Further, he said as many as 14 events would be conducted, including cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war, athletics, badminton, chess, and carroms. Six teams would compete in the cricket tournament, captained by MLA Palla Srinivas and ministers Nadendla Manohar, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Kolusu Parthasarathy, K Atchannaidu, and Kollu Ravindra, he added.

Also, he said kabaddi competitions would feature teams led by Vasamsetti Subhas, Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Raghurama Krishna Raju. Women ministers, MLAs, and MLCs would also participate in various events, showcasing their sporting talent, he said.

MLAs B Sudheer Reddy, S Vijay Kumar, MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthy, and others were present during the inspection.