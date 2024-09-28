Live
Just In
Lendi donates Rs 5 lakh to CMRF
Highlights
In a gesture of support to flood victims of Vijayawada, Lendi Engineering College chairman P Madhusudana Rao, vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, secretary and correspondent K Siva Rama Krishna donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Vizianagaram: In a gesture of support to flood victims of Vijayawada, Lendi Engineering College chairman P Madhusudana Rao, vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, secretary and correspondent K Siva Rama Krishna donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A demand draft was handed over to HRD minister Nara Lokesh at TDP Office in Visakhapatnam.
The donation comes in response to the recent devastating floods in Vijayawada, which caused widespread damage and affected thousands of people. Lokesh appreciated the institute’s contribution, noting that such efforts by educational institutions are crucial in aiding relief and rehabilitation operations. He thanked the management of Lendi institute for their timely support.
