  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lendi donates Rs 5 lakh to CMRF

Lendi Engineering College management handing over DD for Rs 5 lakh toward flood relief to HRD minister Nara Lokesh in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

Lendi Engineering College management handing over DD for Rs 5 lakh toward flood relief to HRD minister Nara Lokesh in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

In a gesture of support to flood victims of Vijayawada, Lendi Engineering College chairman P Madhusudana Rao, vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, secretary and correspondent K Siva Rama Krishna donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Vizianagaram: In a gesture of support to flood victims of Vijayawada, Lendi Engineering College chairman P Madhusudana Rao, vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, secretary and correspondent K Siva Rama Krishna donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A demand draft was handed over to HRD minister Nara Lokesh at TDP Office in Visakhapatnam.

The donation comes in response to the recent devastating floods in Vijayawada, which caused widespread damage and affected thousands of people. Lokesh appreciated the institute’s contribution, noting that such efforts by educational institutions are crucial in aiding relief and rehabilitation operations. He thanked the management of Lendi institute for their timely support.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick