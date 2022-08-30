Leopard footprints spotted at a temple in Kuppam, officials start search operations

A Leopard was spotted in Kuppam town of Chittoor district on Tuesday. As stated by the temple priest, the Leopard entered the Someswara Swamy temple in Pathapet and moved around there for some time.



The priest who went to open the temple doors early in the morning saw the footprints of a leopard and got scared. He said that the leopard jumped over the wall and ran away from the temple.

As the footprints of a leopard are visible in the temple, the residents of the surrounding areas are in panic. After receiving the information, the forest officials started a search operation for the Leopard.