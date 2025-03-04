Live
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
- NHRC team to visit Odisha’s KIIT over Nepali girl student’s death
- Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah
Just In
Leopard sighting on Alipiri walkway in Tirupati sends panic among devotees
A leopard was sighted on the Alipiri walkway in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati early on Tuesday, triggering panic among local shopkeepers and devotees.
Tirupati : A leopard was sighted on the Alipiri walkway in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati early on Tuesday, triggering panic among local shopkeepers and devotees.
The leopard was sighted on the walkway near Galigupuram with its movements captured on CCTV footage in a shop around 1 a.m.
The shopkeeper alerted the officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).
The TTD officials advised devotees to use the walkway only in groups. As a precautionary measure, they also restricted access for children under the age of 12.
Two weeks ago, a leopard was sighted near Muggu Bavi on the walkway. It had retreated into the woods. However, the TTD security personnel had been providing security to devotees.
After the latest incident, the TTD officials, along with the Forest Department, have put in place additional security measures.
Alipiri walkway is used by hundreds of devotees every day to reach the Sri Venkateshwara temple atop Tirumala hills. The 9-km-long route has 3,550 steps to reach the hill shrine.
In January, a leopard was sighted near Alipiri on the foothill of Tirumala hills, sending panic among the residents of Tirupati as well as the pilgrims.
A contract employee of TTD’s Aswini Hospital was injured when he encountered a leopard while travelling on a bike on Alipiri–Cherlopalli road.
The big cat jumped off the road median to cross the road towards the abutting forest. Muni Kumar fell from the bike when he panicked upon seeing the leopard.
Leopards have been making frequent appearances on this road during the last several months.
A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard on August 11, 2023. She was walking to Tirumala on the Alipiri footpath along with her parents. Her body was found behind the Narasimha Swamy temple the next morning.
In another incident, a three-year-old boy was also attacked by a wild cat. The animal had tried to drag the boy into the forest but it was chased away by pilgrims and security personnel.
The TTD, along with the Forest Department, had stepped up the vigil. They imposed certain curbs on the movement of devotees trekking to the temple and installed CCTV cameras.
They captured four leopards in a span of two months by setting up cages along the walkway.