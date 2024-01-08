LIC staff union expresses support to Anganwadis

Vijayawada: South Central Zone Insurance Employees’ Federation (SCZIEF) expressed solidarity to the Anganwadi workers and helpers who have been agitating for the past 26 days to resolve their just and right demands.

Federation Joint Secretary G Kishore Kumar along with other union members visited the agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers at Dharna Chowk here on Sunday.

Addressing the Dharna, Kishore condemned the act of the Government to invoke the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA) and issuing GO No 2 against the agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers. “It is improper to impose ESMA on Anganwadi workers and helpers whose role is honorary in nature and who are relentlessly serving the pre-school children, pregnant women and lactating mothers particularly from the marginalised, vulnerable and weaker sections of society.” He appealed to the Government to address their demands without further loss of time.

Joint Secretary Ch Kaladhar of Machilipatnam division also addressed the Anganwadi workers and appealed to the Government to solve their long pending demands without resorting to threatening the protesters in the name of ESMA.

Divisional leaders Sk Rahimuddin, NMK Prasad and branch leaders Y Swaminath, J Mangapathi, Sai Srinivas, D Koteswara Rao, Balaji Singh, PK Saikumar, M Suresh and others were present.