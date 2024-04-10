Like Jagan Reddy, am not destructive, says Naidu

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that his attitude is not destructive like that of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Although Jagan has set up a system of volunteers, his policy is to utilize it for charitable purposes. They said that they are not going to destroy what the old governments did like Jagan who demolished the Prajavedi. Nidadavolu explained in the NDA meeting held on Wednesday night that he has been saying from the beginning that the volunteer system should not serve the political parties but should serve the people.

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed their happiness to see the heavy crowds in the constituencies of Tanuku and Nidadavolu during joint roadshows and Public meetings. Chandrababu Naidu commented that he had never seen such enthusiasm in forty years. He said that it is understood that the voters have already decided. He says that Jagan is going around holding meetings saying that he is Siddham. But people are already Siddham to defeat him, he said.

Naidu said that the three parties have met and now everything is unstoppable to the alliance.

Chandrababu Naidu called the workers of the three parties to own the three election symbols. Regardless of the sign, the fans of all three parties should vote together and fulfill the historical responsibility. He said that the victory of the alliance was an unprecedented opportunity for the reconstruction of the state. Babu said that India will emerge as a superpower in the world by 2047. Andhra Pradesh should also participate in it.

Naidu said that, in 2014, Jagan Mohan Reddy came to the polls as a fatherless child, and in 2019, he killed his father and got votes with that sympathy. Even now he is conspiring for votes with old people's deaths. Naidu accused Jagan of conspiring to create a rift between the castes and thus get benefits. On the other hand, he is inciting religious politics and regional disputes. He warned that if such unethical activities are not stopped, a suitable lesson will be taught to the Jagan by the people.

Naidu said that YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda that welfare schemes will be stopped if the NDA alliance wins. He said that the NDA alliance will implement better welfare schemes than YSRCP.

Pawan Kalyan described that this is a time when people are facing the YSRCP gang, which is threatening five crore people by keeping AP in the dark. He said that the rowdy kingdom should go and the Rama Rajyam should come. He wished that Dharma would stand. Construction of a one-hundred-bed hospital and dumping yard in Nidadavolu has been assured. He said that Godavari water would be provided for the drinking water needs of Nidadavolu people. Indoor Stadium,

They said that they will build roads when they come to power. Work for every hand, water for every hand is their motto. They promised to secure the future of BCs. He criticized that in the last five years, not a single minister in the YSRCP government has ever responded responsibly to any issue. He said that they will create a society that gives security to girls and a system that provides employment opportunities. Ideally, they will work responsibly. Assembly will be made a home for meaningful discussions.

Rajahmundry's NDA candidate Daggubati Purandeshwari said that five years ago, Andhra Pradesh was engulfed by a disaster more dangerous than Hudud and Michaung in the form of YSRCP. She criticized that justice was not given to any community during Jagan's rule. She said that they are playing with people's lives by selling low-quality liquor. She said that Modi's spirit, Babu's dexterity, and Pawan's power were visible in the crowds. Nidadavolu Assembly candidate (Jana Sena) Kandula Durgesh and TDP in charge Burugupalli Sesha Rao also participated.