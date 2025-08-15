Lokesh hails bypoll victory, says people chose progress

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh said people of Pulivendula and Ontimitta have chosen progress over backwardness.

The minister for HRD, IT and electronics to ’X’ to react to the TDP’s victory in byelections. ”For the first time in 30 years, Pulivendula has taken part in a truly democratic election process and the people have had the chance to cast their vote freely,” said Lokesh.

”Congratulations to Latha Reddy and Krishna Reddy on their well-earned victory. My heartfelt thanks to the people for turning out in large numbers to support our candidates,” he added.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh have made a mockery of democracy by capturing or misusing institutions.

Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani said, ”Police were used as a shield to safeguard TDP interests, and there was no answer to the pointed question of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on how voters from other areas were allowed to vote in the by-elections.”

The YSRCP leader claimed that the ”repoll in two booths was conducted as planned to avoid further scrutiny, and TDP has once again proved that it has no belief in democracy and fair means of elections”.

”The anarchy of TDP was in the open at Pulivendula, and the TDP propaganda machinery played up the lies and deception in its usual style,” he said.

He alleged that the State Election Commission failed to release the CCTV footage of the polling.

”People will teach TDP a fitting lesson in the coming days, he said, adding that rigging polls has been a trademark of Chandrababu. In the 2024 elections, too, there was malpractice in which the number of votes counted was more than those polled,” he added.