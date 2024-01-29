Lokesh promises remarkable makeover for Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday promised development of Mangalagiri in such a way that the entire State will look towards this Assembly constituency.

Massive migrations from the YSRCP into the TDP have been continuing and on Sunday several local leaders from the ruling party joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. The presence of the YSRCP is not felt in any part of Mangalagiri and after 72 days the party will completely disappear from here, said Lokesh addressing the party activists after a large number of ruling party leaders joined the TDP.

Along with the YSRCP leaders, members of over 500 families joined the TDP. Welcoming all of them into the party fold, Lokesh said that he could not understand the problems of Mangalagiri in 2019 as a little time was left for him to go to the polls.

"Even after getting defeated from Mangalagiri in 2019, I have been implementing 29 welfare and developmental works in this constituency for the past five years while the YSRCP has not taken any measures for the progress of this area," he said.

Mangalagiri has been subjected to neglect all these years but suddenly the ruling party leaders began claiming that they will distribute house sites as the elections are fast approaching, Lokesh said. Expressing confidence that the TDP is going to emerge victorious in the coming State Assembly polls, Lokesh said once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the next government, Mangalagiri will be developed in such a way that the whole State will look towards the constituency. Lokesh assured the people of Mangalagiri that he will take care of all of them.

Former MPTC from Navluru Sheik Hassan and Rudru Srinivas along with hundreds of YSRCP activists joined the TDP on Sunday. Local TDP leader Nandam Abbaiah and others were present on the occasion.