Lokesh vows job calendar every year

Pathapatnam (Srikakulam district): Stating that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before coming to power has promised to fill all the vacant posts in the government every year through job calendar but miserably failed to fulfil this promise thus cheating the youth, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, here on Tuesday appealed to the youth to just wait for two more months. The TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the coming government and once the alliance is into power, job calendar will be released every year regularly to fill all the vacant posts in different government wings, he said.

For the third consecutive day on Tuesday Lokesh addressed a huge public meeting in Srikakulam district as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ programme. Thanking the TDP activists for having continued to carry the party flag despite false cases being foisted against them, Lokesh said that North Andhra, particularly Srikakulam district, is known for taking revenge against those who deceive them while remembering for lifetime if something good is done for them.

"Jagan has failed on all fronts and did not keep even a single promise made to different sections of society. What happened to the assurance given to the youth on notifying the DSC, fee reimbursement for Backward Classes (BCs) students, pursuing further education abroad, and filling up of 6,500 constable posts every year," Lokesh asked and said that the people should decide what should be done for him for cheating them by making such false promises.

As the elections are just a couple of months away, he is now announcing the DSC, Lokesh said and added that even the number of posts announced is also much less than the existing vacancies. Is it not deceiving the jobless youth, he asked and made an appeal to the youth to wait for just two more months as the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will fill all the vacant posts.

“Those who have undertaken coaching spending lakhs of rupees should not get disappointed. Also several youth are resorting to suicides as they are not finding an opportunity to get any kind of employment in the prevailing situation in the state,” he said and asked the unemployed youth to wait only for a couple of months more. “We will come to your rescue. Those who do not get jobs immediately will be paid unemployment allowance till they get jobs,” he stated.

Mocking at Tollywood film 'Yatra-2' spending crores of rupees by Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader felt that this 'Yatra' is fast turning into ‘antima yatra’ (last journey) for the YSRCP leaders. He said no one is ready to watch this film even if they are offered a quarter bottle of liquor free of cost.

Asking as to why the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to jail for 53 days for the no fault of his, Lokesh felt that Jagan will soon be behind bars for looting the state of Rs 1 lakh crore. He dared Jagan to come for an open debate on his corruption charges. “We are ready for an open debate on the corruption charges you are facing. Are you ready,” he asked the CM.

Regretting that the YSRCP leaders are making highly objectionable comments against Jagan's sister and APCC president Sharmila, the TDP national general secretary felt that when there is no security for the family members of CM under the YSRCP rule how other women can expect safety and security in this government.