Lokesh’s b’day celebrated with service activities across Anantapur

Dharmavaram / Raptadu: The birthday of IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh was celebrated on a grand scale across Dharmavaram and Raptadu constituencies, marked by service-oriented programmes and public outreach activities.

Speaking on the occasion in Dharmavaram, Telugu Desam Party constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram described Nara Lokesh as a leader who is steering the State away from destructive governance towards development.

He said the large-scale celebrations reflected the trust and confidence people have reposed in the Minister.

Special prayers were offered at Durga Ammavari temple for the Minister’s long life and good health.

As part of the celebrations, free breakfast was arranged for the poor at the TDP office, while fruits and bread were distributed to patients at the Government Hospital.

Annadanam programmes were organised at Anna Canteens in Dharmavaram, where sweets were also distributed to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, in Venkatapuram village of Ramagiri mandal, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha participated in the birthday celebrations and personally cut a cake along with party leaders and workers. Clothes were distributed to sanitation workers in the Minister’s name, followed by annadanam.

Addressing the gathering, Sunitha said Nara Lokesh’s dedication at a young age was an inspiration to emerging political leaders. She noted that his Yuvagalam padayatra played a key role in reconnecting the party with the people and bringing it back to power.

She added that significant reforms in the education sector and renewed focus on IT investments have helped position Andhra Pradesh prominently at the national level.

Leaders expressed confidence that Nara Lokesh would scale greater heights in public life, with youth across the State ready to walk alongside him.