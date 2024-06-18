Lokesh’s ‘Praja Darbar’ gets huge response

Undavalli: Anganwadis, teachers and others brought their problems to the notice of Minister for IT, Electronics and Education Lokesh and made an appeal to him to resolve their issues. The Praja Darbar being organised by Nara Lokesh is getting huge response from the people of Mangalagiri. While Anganwadis wanted their salaries to be revised, the teachers sought transfers to the places of their choice and the jobless made an appeal to Lokesh to initiate steps to provide employment to them.

People from various parts of Mangalagiri are gathering at the residence of Lokesh to submit memoranda to him seeking assistance and hundreds of people gathered there early in the morning on Monday. Lokesh, who treats people of Mangalagiri as his own family members, is personally hearing the problems of everyone and promising them to resolve their problems at the earliest.

Also, several others sought financial assistance to meet their medical expenses and the educational expenses of their children.

Most important of all is that Lokesh received appeals on a large-scale seeking justice as the YSRCP leaders, taking advantage of power in the previous government, had forcibly occupied their lands. Lokesh, who patiently heard the problems of everyone, promised to take proper remedial measures.