Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam concludes

Vijayawada: The three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri concluded with great religious fervour and spiritual splendour on Sunday. The sacred rituals, performed for universal welfare and world peace, attracted thousands of devotees who gathered at the temple to witness the auspicious ceremony.

The concluding day’s rituals began in the morning at the Yagasala with Mandapa pujas and Moola Mantra Havans performed by Vedic scholars. The sacred Yagna concluded with Poornahuti at around 9 am amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Later, during the auspicious Mesha Lagna Pushkara Muhurtham at 9.34 am, Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham performed the sacred Maha Kumbhabhishekam to the Vimana Gopuram of the main temple. The ritual Samprokshanam was carried out using holy waters collected from several sacred rivers and seas. Devotees were deeply moved as they witnessed the spiritually significant moment amid devotional chants and Vedic recitations. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal, and Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan participated in the ceremony and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer & Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Sheena Naik personally supervised the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand event. Temple priests, Vedic committee members, and scholars conducted the rituals strictly in accordance with Agama traditions.

Following the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami delivered an Anugraha Bhashanam at the Kalavedika in the Rajagopuram premises. He explained the spiritual significance of the sacred ritual, which is traditionally performed once every 12 years to rejuvenate the divine energy of the temple. Addressing the gathering, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed hope that Goddess Kanaka Durga would bless the people of the State with prosperity, peace, and well-being. He also appreciated the temple authorities and officials for conducting the three-day Mahotsavam in a grand and well-organised manner.

Later in the evening, the Jagadguru also participated in the Navaharathi (river Harathi) programme offered to the sacred river Krishna, organised by the temple authorities.