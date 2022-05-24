Maharogi Arogya Kendram exploring new service projects

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Sri Vivekananda Maharogi Arogya Kendram (SVMAK), which has been on the right track for 47 years with an ideal service outlook and achieved good results, is now exploring new goals to suit contemporary needs.

The SVMAK was established at a time when leprosy was believed to be an incurable and contagious disease and when the society was excommunicating the sufferers in all forms.

The situation at the time of the formation of this centre was completely different from the present. At that time, there were about 130 lepers in the centre, but now there are only 75.

As the disease on the decline, there are no new entrants.

Under these circumstances, the SVMAK organisers are considering undertaking new service projects. They are planning to launch an employment training project for youth and to cultivate horticultural crops in four acres at the centre for the financial benefit of inmates. They are also considering starting rehabilitation and training centre for mentally handicapped.

This centre was established in 1975 by Dr Mandavalli Mallikarjuna Rao and his friend Ramesh Kumar Jain. Merapala Sanyasi Rao and Dr Vasireddy Prabhakara Rao also collaborated. It was registered as a non-governmental service organisation in 1978.

Prominent politician Colonel DS Raju donated his 11 acres to Vinoba Bhave Bhudan Trust and in 1978 the then District Collector allotted the land to SVMAK, which provides services to lepers. The centre was thus set up in thatched huts on a hilly place at Bommuru, a suburb of Rajahmundry. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been taking full responsibility of this organisation since 1981.

SVMAK project coordinator Oleti Satyanarayana said, "We run this centre with the help of thousands of donors, who donate small amounts. Donors will distribute meals, fruits and clothes to inmates and almost everyone gets old-age pensions from the government, which they spend on their own needs." He said that they wanted the patients to stay in the Kendram till their last breath and don't mind if anyone go home. Two boys studied at their centre up to PG and marriages were performed to 10 girls, who completed their graduation, he informed.

SVMAK planning to organise a grand golden jubilee function since the centre completes 50 years by December 2025, while RSS completes 100 years of its inception by Vijaya Dasami of the same year.

RSS main heads Sudarshanji, Rajju Bhaiya, BJP supremo LK Adwani, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and many other dignitaries visited the centre on various occasions. When RSS Chief Sudarshan came here, a patient donated his savings of Rs 10,000 to him. In 1997, Lord Surya temple and a small community hall were constructed on SVMAK premises with the donation from Rotarian Babulal Basaveka.

Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) houses were also sanctioned in 2001. MPs SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao and Daggubati Venkateswara Rao sanctioned funds to this centre. SVMAK built a hospital here to serve locals. A community hall that is given free of cost to local people for small functions was constructed with ONGC funds. Organisers established a Gosala also with 30 cows.

"Here the rule is that those, who want to give clothes, should give new ones. If someone brings old clothes, they will not be given to inmates. We are strongly committed to treating inmates as our own. In earlier days, many people were reluctant to come to this centre. But after the construction of Surya temple here, many started to come, and devotees also participating in service activities," said K Subrahmanyam, secretary of SVMAK.

Rambala Suryanarayana, 86-year-old patient, who is taking shelter in this centre for decades, said that all inmates and organisers here live like a family. They don't even know any quarrel or dispute here, he added.