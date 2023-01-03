Mahila Commission blames Naidu for stampede

Guntur: AP Mahila Commizion chairperson Vasidreddy Padma said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Vuyyur Charitable Trust chairman Vuyyur Srinivas should be held responsible for the death of three women in the stampede that took place at Vikas Nagar in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, she demanded them to give explanation for the death of three women. She consoled the women injured in the stampede and those undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur. She enquired about their health condition and instructed the doctors to render better treatment for the speedy recovery of the victims.

Vasireddy Padma said the organisers assured Sankranthi Kanukalu to the participants, but failed to take proper precautionary measures to conduct the meeting and distribution of Sankranthi Kanukalu.

She alleged that the meeting was conducted following the directions of Chandrababu Naidu. She said she has directed the Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez to submit a detailed report on the stampede.