Mahila Meekosam launched for protection of students, women

Guntur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP Satish Kumar and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Monday launched ‘Mahila Meekosam’ programme at the Police Parade Grounds here on Monday.

The Collector said this programme would be useful for women and appreciated SP Satish Kumar for launching Mahila Meekosam.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar said they worked hardfor the last few months and launched the programme to provide protection to women.

Women seeking security and safety during nights may contact the police. The police will extend necessary assistance to them and drop them at their houses or at their destination.

This programme is also intended to provide protection to girl students facing problems or ragging at colleges. Police will conduct awareness programmes at colleges once in a week.

Women in danger may contact cell No 9746414641 for police assistance.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu also lauded the police for launching ‘Mahila Meekosam’. Earlier, Collector Nagalakshmi, SP Satish Kumar and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu flagged off the vehicles related to ‘Mahila Meekosam’.