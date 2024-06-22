Live
Just In
Make sample laddus with best quality ingredients: EO Syamala Rao
TTD EO J Syamala Rao instructed Potu workers to prepare sample laddus using best quality ghee, besan and cardamom.
Tirumala : TTD EO J Syamala Rao instructed Potu workers to prepare sample laddus using best quality ghee, besan and cardamom. He held a review meeting on laddu preparation with JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO Narasimha Kishore at Gokulam rest house in Tirumala on Friday.
The EO asked potu workers about the issues associated with laddu preparation and reasons for the alleged diminishing quality. Potu workers explained various issues to him, including the need to enhance quality of besan, ghee and cardomom that are being used in laddu preparation, besides increasing manpower as the workload has enormously increased.
The officials concerned informed the EO that all the materials are being procured by floating tenders and the lowest bidder will be allotted the bid to supply ingredients.
After listening to their woes and suggestions, EO Rao asked them to try preparing sample laddus using highest quality ghee and other ingredients.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, AEO Potu Srinivasulu, retired AEOs Srinivasan and Vasanta Rao and others were also present.