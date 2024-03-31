Live
- IPL 2024: Blazing fifties by Warner, Pant; Shaw's 43 help Delhi Capitals to 191/5 vs CSK
- The Psychology of Risk: Understanding Player Behavior in Online Poker
- To satisfy the hunger of passengers Sathya Sai free Chalivendra is set up at RTC bus stand..
- Health Secy Shailaja Ramaiyar inaugurates Indian Silk Gallery’s silk exhibition
- Manufacturing sentiment rises on positive chip, cosmetics outlooks in South Korea
- Fatigued medical professors set to reduce working hours
- 10th class evaluation will start from April 3.. Strong arrangements at the center
- Gurugram Police arrest 139 criminals during special campaign
- IPL 2024: Mohit’s three-for, Sudarshan and Miller knocks help GT beat SRH by seven wickets
- Indian Oil ropes in Panasonic for manufacturing cylindrical lithium-ion cells in India
Just In
Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet
Highlights
Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Lokesh and state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao welcomed Mallu Rajesh Naidu, who recently joined the TDP in Chilakaluripet Pasumarru with great respect on Saturday. In this regard, they honoured Rajesh Naidu by garlanding him with a shawl.
Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Lokesh and state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao welcomed Mallu Rajesh Naidu, who recently joined the TDP in Chilakaluripet Pasumarru with great respect on Saturday. In this regard, they honoured Rajesh Naidu by garlanding him with a shawl.
TDP leaders Ponnuru Ramajaneyulu, Shaik Janibasha, Shaik Abdullah, Kalloori Praveen, and others congratulated him. Municipal vice-chairman Kolisetty Srinivasarao, 10th ward councilor Bering Moulali, Nagur and others participated in the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT