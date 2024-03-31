  • Menu
Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet

Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Lokesh and state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao welcomed Mallu Rajesh Naidu, who recently joined the TDP in Chilakaluripet Pasumarru with great respect on Saturday. In this regard, they honoured Rajesh Naidu by garlanding him with a shawl.

TDP leaders Ponnuru Ramajaneyulu, Shaik Janibasha, Shaik Abdullah, Kalloori Praveen, and others congratulated him. Municipal vice-chairman Kolisetty Srinivasarao, 10th ward councilor Bering Moulali, Nagur and others participated in the event.

