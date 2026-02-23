  1. Home
News

Man held in ‘rice pulling’ fraud case in Sri Sathya Sai district

  • Created On:  23 Feb 2026 9:09 AM IST
Man held in ‘rice pulling’ fraud case in Sri Sathya Sai district
Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Police arrested a 44-year-old habitual offender for allegedly cheating a man of`10 lakh under the pretext of selling a ‘rice pulling’ copper vessel with supernatural powers, Kadiri DSP Shivannarayana Swamy said on Sunday.

The accused, Chintakunta Krishna Reddy alias D K Babu alias Dikki Babu of Talupula mandal, was arrested on February 21 at around 5.30 pm near a Y-junction between Kokkanti Cross and Mohammadabad Cross in Tanakal mandal. He was intercepted while travelling in a black Toyota Fortuner (AP-40-KF-2349). Police seized the vehicle, three mobile phones,`1,08,940 in cash and five copper vessels.

According to the DSP, the accused allegedly convinced the complainant that he could manufacture a “rice pulling” copper vessel and sell it for`2 crore, promising substantial profits. Believing him, the victim reportedly paid`5 lakh in June 2025 and another`5 lakh in July 2025. When asked to return the money, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with a knife, confined him, and forced him to sign promissory notes for`7 lakh after extracting`3 lakh from his associates.

A case was registered at Talupula Police Station (Cr. No.10/2026) under Sections 318(4), 127(7), 308(5), and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused is a rowdy-sheeter (HS No. 286) with multiple prior cases. Investigation is ongoing.

