Man kills wife, mother-in-law

Rajamahendravaram: gruesome incident occurred in East Godavari district, where a man hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death with a knife. This tragic event took place in Bobbilanka village of Seethanagaram mandal. The deceased were identified as Latha and Lakshmi. According to details provided by the police, Sodadasi Sitarama Raju and Latha had a love marriage. However, the couple had been facing frequent disputes for some time.

Due to these conflicts, Latha was residing at her mother Lakshmi’s house. On Monday midnight, Sitaramaraju went to his mother-in-law’s house and brutally murdered both Latha and Lakshmi with a knife. Police stated that suspicion regarding his wife’s character was the motive behind this crime. They further revealed that the accused had a criminal record and had previouslyserved a prison sentence in connection with a separate murder case.