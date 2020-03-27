Mangalagiri: Pawan Kalyan thanks film fraternity for generous donations to fight Covid-19

Mangalagiri: Actor and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan thanked the film fraternity for their generous donations to fight the coronavirus.



He said in a statement released from the party office here on Friday that the whole humanity has been waging a battle with an invisible and deadly foe. The State and the Central governments were taking up various measures to contain the virus.

It is heartening to note that the film fraternity which had been in the forefront to help the people in need, came forward with huge donations during the current crisis situation, he said.

He thanked actor Prabhas for his huge donation of Rs 4 crore and Mahesh Babu for his donation of Rs one crore." My nephew Ram Charan Tej and NTR extended Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively," he said. He also thanked Allu Arjun for extending Rs 1.25 crore donation.

Actor Nithin must be congratulated for announcing the first donation of Rs 20 lakh from film fraternity, he said. Pawan thanked Sai Dharma Tej who gave Rs 10 lakh, Directors Koratala Siva, Sukumar and Ravipudi who provided Rs 10 lakh each, producers Dil Raju and S Radhakrishna (Chinna Babu) Rs 20 lakh each, production house Maithri Movie makers Rs 20 lakh and music director Thaman Rs 5 lakh for their generous help for the sake of humanity.

He thanked Prakash Raj for paying salaries in advance to all the staff working for him, and providing shelter to 11 persons from various regions. Producer Vegesna Satish and actor Allari Naresh handed over Rs 10,000 each to the 50 technicians who were working for them and director VV Vinayak for earmarking Rs 5 lakh for the cinema workers.

He also congratulated actors Rajasekhar and Sivaji Raja for providing essential commodities to the cinema workers.