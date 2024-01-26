Live
Just In
Manifesto of Jai Bharat is for people, by people: VV
Party president releases manifesto that promised debtless state, annual job notifications, yearly cash payments to farmers and labourers, among others
Vijayawada: At a time when all political parties indulged in alliance politics, Jai Bharat national Party is introducing a manifesto with the people, for the people and by the people, said former joint director of CBI V V Lakshminarayana while releasing the manifesto of the JBNP, founded by him here on Thursday.
Honorary president of JBNP Chinnaya Dora, vice-president Lanka Karunakar, general secretary Potina Venkata Rama Rao and Mahila Varadhi president P Anantalakshmi presented the manifesto to the media.
Addressing the media, Lakshminarayana said that the JBNP is intended to form a state without debts, corruption, rowdyism and ecological destruction. Each Assembly constituency would become a development centre. Job notifications would be issued every year—for Group-1 in January 26, Group-II on August 15, DSC on September 5, SI/constable schedule on October 31.
Every panchayat would be given a grant of Rs 1 crore every year, the former IPS officer revealed. Every farmer would be paid Rs 10,000 and agriculture labourer Rs 5,000 every year.