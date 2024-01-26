  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Manifesto of Jai Bharat is for people, by people: VV

Manifesto of Jai Bharat is for people, by people: VV
x
Highlights

Party president releases manifesto that promised debtless state, annual job notifications, yearly cash payments to farmers and labourers, among others

Vijayawada: At a time when all political parties indulged in alliance politics, Jai Bharat national Party is introducing a manifesto with the people, for the people and by the people, said former joint director of CBI V V Lakshminarayana while releasing the manifesto of the JBNP, founded by him here on Thursday.

Honorary president of JBNP Chinnaya Dora, vice-president Lanka Karunakar, general secretary Potina Venkata Rama Rao and Mahila Varadhi president P Anantalakshmi presented the manifesto to the media.

Addressing the media, Lakshminarayana said that the JBNP is intended to form a state without debts, corruption, rowdyism and ecological destruction. Each Assembly constituency would become a development centre. Job notifications would be issued every year—for Group-1 in January 26, Group-II on August 15, DSC on September 5, SI/constable schedule on October 31.

Every panchayat would be given a grant of Rs 1 crore every year, the former IPS officer revealed. Every farmer would be paid Rs 10,000 and agriculture labourer Rs 5,000 every year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X