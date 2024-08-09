  • Menu
Many firms to recruit for various posts at campus drive

The drive will be held at MVR Degree College today

Visakhapatnam: As many as nine companies including Concentrix, WNS, Yokohama, Hetero Pharma, Muthoot Finance and Apollo Pharmacy, PayTm, among others, will recruit candidates from MVR Degree College during the campus recruitment drive scheduled at the campus on August 9 (Friday).

The job fair will be held at the college campus at Shramika Nagar, Chinagantyada and Gajuwaka.

Affiliated to Andhra University, the college faculty mentioned that the LPA for the posts would be upto Rs 2.8 lakh per annum. Candidates who completed SSC, Intermediate, degree and PG qualify for the recruitment drive which is slated to commence from 9:30 am at the campus.

Candidates with excellent communication and interpersonal skills can apply for the posts offered by the companies. And the placements would be in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Hyderabad. Further details can be accessed by contacting mobile no: 9985099698.

