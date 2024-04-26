Markapuram district possible only if NDA comes to power: Kandula

Markapuram: The NDA candidate for Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy said that the neglected and undeveloped western part of the Prakasam district would be developed only when it is made a separate district with Markapuram as headquarters, and it is possible only when the NDA government is formed in the state with N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister.

On Thursday, Kandula Narayana Reddy submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer by going to the sub-collector’s office as a huge rally.

Ongole MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Magunta Raghava Reddy participated in the rally as the chief guest and waved to the people along with the MLA candidate. Raghava Reddy requested the people to vote for Narayana Reddy and his father, Srinivasulu Reddy for the development of the region, and completion of the Veligonda project very soon.

Speaking on the way, Narayana Reddy thanked the people for making his nomination rally a huge success. He asked them to support him for his continuous fight with the government for the completion of the Veligonda project, leading the agitation demanding the Markapuram district, and development opportunities for the backward region.

He said that the YSRCP candidate never mentioned development, demanded the Markapuram district or even discussed the drinking water problem in the region but is now ready to seek votes from the people.

He said that god saved him from the road mishap and gave him another chance to serve the people. He requested them to give him the chance to fulfil the opportunity. He appealed to voters to cast the MP vote to Magunta Srinivaulu Reddy and the MLA vote to him.