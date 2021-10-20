Markapuram: SGIET student wins gold medal in national youth games

Markapuram: The management of the Dr Samuel George Institute of Engineering and Technology in Markapur appreciated their student D Naganjaneyulu for contributing to the success of his team and winning the gold medal in the National Youth Games Championship- 2021 held in Goa recently.

The college in-charge principal Prof Rajababu informed that the second year electronics and communications engineering student D Naganjaneyulu, from the Durepalli village in Tarlubadu mandal, is part of the Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi team. He said that the Andhra Pradesh team won the final match against Karnataka and won the gold medal.

The SGIET director Sudimulapu Vishal personally appreciated the student Naganjaneyulu for becoming part of the national champions and assured him of all help from the management. Vishal said that alongside the best education, the college provides the best atmosphere to encourage the students to pursue their talents and excel in them.

The college academics dean Dr Mastanaiah, HoDs of various departments, teaching and non-teaching staff also appreciated the student for his performance.