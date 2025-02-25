Medical staff told to master advanced equipment tech

Ongole : The Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr T Jamuna emphasised that doctors and staff must learn to use advanced medical equipment and related technologies. She said that the skill is crucial for saving patients during emergencies.

Dr Jamuna inaugurated a workshop on Emergency Equipment Management conducted for medical staff under the auspices of Cyrix company at GGH Ongole on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamuna explained to the nursing staff the importance of understanding equipment functionality and proper maintenance.

The Cyrix Divisional Manager Hemant Kumar explained that beyond making equipment available, their organisation recognises the need for periodic training and updates for staff.

Following the introductory remarks, Cyrix staff provided training on ventilator and defibrillator operations, including how to overcome technical problems. They also addressed various questions from the participating staff.

GGH engineer Suresh, district in-charge Suresh Babu, and Joshua served as resource persons for the workshop. Biomedical technicians Sharath, Saujanya and others also participated in the programme.