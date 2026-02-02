Meet highlights need for global peace

Vijayawada: A seminar on the theme “American War Aggression – Challenges to World Peace” was inaugurated at MB Bhavan here on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Pallavsen Gupta, Chairman of the World Peace Council, delivered a comprehensive and thought-provoking keynote address. He highlighted the growing threats to global stability arising from military interventions, the escalation of regional conflicts, and the unchecked arms race. Emphasising that peace cannot be imposed through force, he called for greater international solidarity, strengthened diplomacy, and mass people’s movements to safeguard peace, sovereignty, and social justice. The seminar also featured addresses by V Srinivasa Rao, State Secretary of the CPI (M); Gujjula Eswaraiah, State Secretary of the CPI; and R Arun Kumar, All India Secretary of AIPSO. The speakers critically analysed contemporary geopolitical developments and underscored the need for united resistance against imperialist aggression and policies that threaten world peace.

The event witnessed active participation from peace activists, intellectuals, and representatives of various mass organisations. Intense deliberations were held on present-day global challenges, with participants collectively reaffirming their commitment to strengthening and expanding the global peace movement.