Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
MGB mobiles launches Bolero Neo Plus vehicle in Anantapur
M.G.B. Mobiles, Mahindra Showroom Anantapur has launched the Bolero Neo plus vehicle exclusively for Ambulance
M.G.B. Mobiles, Mahindra Showroom Anantapur has launched the Bolero Neo plus vehicle exclusively for Ambulance. The program was organized by the IMA at the Government Hospital. Happened in the premises.
In this program, M.G.B. Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, Dr. Somnath Machani along with Dr. B.V.N. Chaudhary, Dr. J. Srinath, Dr. B. Achyut Prasad as Chief Guest and Dr. Manoranjan Reddy, I.M.A. the president; Dr. L. Abhishek, I.M.A. Secretary; Dr. Suman, I.M.A. Treasurers participated as special guests.
MGB about this vehicle. Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani said that our Mahindra Neo+ vehicle will be fast, comfortable and safe in saving the lives of patients. Ex-showroom price of this vehicle is Rs. It will start with 13,99,000/-, he said.
In this program, M.G.B. Mobiles Sales G.M. I. Vamsikrishna, Sales Manager C. Mastan Wali Khans also participated.