MGB mobiles launches Bolero Neo Plus vehicle in Anantapur

M.G.B. Mobiles, Mahindra Showroom Anantapur has launched the Bolero Neo plus vehicle exclusively for Ambulance. The program was organized by the IMA at the Government Hospital. Happened in the premises.

In this program, M.G.B. Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, Dr. Somnath Machani along with Dr. B.V.N. Chaudhary, Dr. J. Srinath, Dr. B. Achyut Prasad as Chief Guest and Dr. Manoranjan Reddy, I.M.A. the president; Dr. L. Abhishek, I.M.A. Secretary; Dr. Suman, I.M.A. Treasurers participated as special guests.

MGB about this vehicle. Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani said that our Mahindra Neo+ vehicle will be fast, comfortable and safe in saving the lives of patients. Ex-showroom price of this vehicle is Rs. It will start with 13,99,000/-, he said.



In this program, M.G.B. Mobiles Sales G.M. I. Vamsikrishna, Sales Manager C. Mastan Wali Khans also participated.