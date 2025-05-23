Mini Mahanadu held in Raptadu

Raptadu: At the Mini Mahanadu held at Tirumala Devara Devasthanam in Nasanakota, Raptadu constituency, TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha gave a clarion call to party workers to stay united and strive for unanimous wins in upcoming local body elections, inspired by the legacy of late Paritala Ravindra.

The event witnessed a massive turnout, transforming the surroundings into a sea of yellow. Sunitha assured that no TDP worker who carried the party flag and worked hard would be ignored. “This victory belongs to you, and I will work for your welfare,” she said.

She recalled the contributions of NTR and Chandrababu Naidu in empowering leaders like her and her late husband, Paritala Ravi, whose ministerial appointment was backed by NTR despite opposition.

Sunitha appreciated the dedication of party workers who stood by the party through hardships under the previous YSRCP regime and said their efforts resulted in her resounding electoral win. She pledged justice to all party activists and leaders over the next four years.

The event passed 22 key resolutions focusing on, Completion of the Jeedipalli Peruru project. Protection wall for Nadimivanka in Anantapur Rural.

Tahsildar offices in Atmakur and Anantapur Rural. Action against irregularities in housing by former MLA Thopudurthi. Development of solar and wind power projects in Kanaganapalli. Reopening of Ramagiri gold mines and encouragement of industries like Jockey. These resolutions will be submitted to CM Chandrababu Naidu for further action.

TDP Leaders Recall Paritala Ravi’s Legacy

TDP Hindupur Parliament President Anjanappa and Raptadu Observer Krishnamma urged cadres to draw inspiration from Paritala Ravi’s legacy, stating that his name is synonymous with Anantapur TDP. They encouraged collective efforts to bring all TDP-led initiatives to the people and eliminate YSRCP influence permanently. They concluded by assuring that every hardworking party worker will be recognized, and that both CM Chandrababu Naidu and National General Secretary Nara Lokesh prioritize the well-being of party activists.