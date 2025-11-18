Minister assures overall development of Nellore city

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana asserted that he will ensure overall development of Nellore city.

The minister laid foundation for construction of road at Sunday Market and Under Bridge road works at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Atmakur Bus stand here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the under- bridge road works will be completed within 45 days and it will inaugurated on December 31.

The Minister said that in order to ease traffic congestion at Atmakur bus stand centre, another oneway road will be constructed at the same place for which stone will be laid on December 31.

The road is expected to be completed by February 2026.

The Minister pointed out that if the enchroachers constructed business establishments at Sunday Market, it would be possible to find a permanent solution for drainage problem.

He said that the only way to let off the drain water during the rainy season was conducting silt removal in the irrigation canals on which shops were established.

The Minister appealed to traders to construct shops in the interest of public.

Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan and municipal officials were present.