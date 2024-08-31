  • Menu
Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Conducts Surprise Inspection at Nuzividu IIIT College

Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Conducts Surprise Inspection at Nuzividu IIIT College
In a move aimed at ensuring quality and standards in educational institutions, State Information Civil Affairs and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi conducted a surprise inspection of Nuzividu IIIT on.

During his two-hour visit, the minister assessed the college premises and evaluated the overall condition of the facility.

He instructed the officials to ensure that the surroundings are meticulously clean and that students are provided with quality meals, preventing any inconvenience during the inspection.


