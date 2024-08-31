Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Conducts Surprise Inspection at Nuzividu IIIT College
In a move aimed at ensuring quality and standards in educational institutions, State Information Civil Affairs and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi conducted a surprise inspection of Nuzividu IIIT on.
During his two-hour visit, the minister assessed the college premises and evaluated the overall condition of the facility.
He instructed the officials to ensure that the surroundings are meticulously clean and that students are provided with quality meals, preventing any inconvenience during the inspection.
