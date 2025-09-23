Live
Minister launches helicopter ride
Vijayawada: As part of the Dasara celebrations, State Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy formally inaugurated the Utsav Exhibition and helicopter ride in Vijayawada on Monday. The Minister also took part in the ride shortly after the launch.
MP Kesineni Sivanath and SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu were present at the programme, which was organised under the aegis of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada.
The exhibition, designed to combine entertainment, knowledge, and commerce, is expected to serve as a platform for families to enjoy recreation while also gaining informative experiences.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramprasad Reddy said that Dasara symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil and truth over falsehood. He added that the Utsav Exhibition, launched on this auspicious occasion, would highlight the talent, entrepreneurship, and culture of Vijayawada to the entire nation.