Minister Merugu reviews arrangements for CM YS Jagan visit

Guntur: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna ordered the officials to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Yadlapalli village of Tsundur mandal on December 21 a big success. He along with Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash and District Collector Vijaya Krishnan visited AVR ZPHS at Yadlapalli on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the CM's visit.

He examined the place for setting up dais and instructed the officials to set up the parking place and make arrangements to set up the helipad. He said the CM will launch BYJU's App for the students, who received tabs.

MLC Talasila Raghuram, Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, Additional SP Mahesh, Bapatla RDO Ravindra and Repalle RDO Pardha Saradhi have accompanied the Minister.