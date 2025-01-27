Minister Nadendla Manohar Launches Padayatra in Tenali

Guntur: Minister Nadendla Manohar kickstarted a padayatra in Tenali today. The march began at Ithanagar after the minister performed special prayers at the Perantalamma Temple.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Manohar highlighted the significance of the padayatra in connecting with the people and addressing their issues directly. He expressed his commitment to understanding public concerns and ensuring developmental initiatives reach every corner of the region.

The padayatra, starting from Ithanagar, is expected to cover key areas in Tenali, allowing the minister to interact with residents and gather feedback on local challenges. This initiative aims to strengthen the government’s rapport with the public and ensure their active participation in developmental activities.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local leaders and citizens, who joined the minister in the march, showcasing their support for the initiative.