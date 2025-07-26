Minister Narayana: Disregard YSRCP’s propaganda on Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on Friday appealed to the public to disregard the YSR Congress Party’s false campaign on the development of Amaravati as capital. He unequivocally stated that Amaravati would be fully developed as the capital within three years. The Minister inspected construction works in Amaravati on Friday, including the towers designated for non-gazetted officers, gazetted officers, and quarters for Group D employees.

Speaking to the media, Minister Narayana criticised the previous YCP government, asserting it "misused public money by developing a grudge on Amaravati." He emphasised that the current NDA government had taken the initiative to complete the capital works with renewed vigour.

Providing an update on the housing projects, the Minister stated that 1,995 flats were under construction across 21 towers for non-gazetted officers. Nine towers had already completed. For gazetted officers, 1,140 flats were being build in 14 towers, of which five towers had been finished to date.

In a significant development for the capital's social infrastructure, Minister Narayana announced that SRM and VIT universities were planning to establish medical colleges in Amaravati. As part of this, a 50-bed hospital will be ready by March next year. Furthermore, these institutions were set to establish two CBSE schools from the next academic year, enhancing educational opportunities within the capital region.

The Minister also confirmed that the plots allocated to farmers would be developed. In line with this commitment, tenders had been finalised for 360 km of trunk roads and 1,500 km of layout roads, laying the groundwork for the capital's connectivity.

Minister Narayana highlighted a contrast between the coalition government and the previous administration, observing "the previous YCP government had filed cases on Singapore officials, while the previous TDP government signed an MoU with Singapore to develop Amaravati capital."

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was now making concerted efforts to restore relations with the Singapore government and its companies during his six-day Singapore tour, scheduled to commence from July 26.