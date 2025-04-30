  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Narayana inspects PM Modi's public meeting arrangements in Amaravati

Minister Narayana inspects PM Modis public meeting arrangements in Amaravati
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on May 2, where he will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Amaravati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on May 2, where he will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Amaravati. The Prime Minister's visit will include a road show and a public meeting, with extensive preparations already underway.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana conducted an inspection of the arrangements for the public meeting, which is set to take place behind the Secretariat. He indicated that preparations are nearly complete, with plans to finalise all arrangements by the end of the day.

Emphasising the importance of smooth transportation and parking, the Minister noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has advised est…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick