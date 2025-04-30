Minister Narayana inspects PM Modi's public meeting arrangements in Amaravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on May 2, where he will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Amaravati. The Prime Minister's visit will include a road show and a public meeting, with extensive preparations already underway.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana conducted an inspection of the arrangements for the public meeting, which is set to take place behind the Secretariat. He indicated that preparations are nearly complete, with plans to finalise all arrangements by the end of the day.

Emphasising the importance of smooth transportation and parking, the Minister noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has advised est…