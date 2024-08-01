Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works

Vijayawada : A team of officials led by minister for municipal administration P Narayana visited Mumbai and discussed with City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officials there the road networks and other development projects in Navi Mumbai.

As per the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, minister Narayana and his team visited Mumbai to study the development projects as Chief Minister is planning to develop Amaravati capital as an international city. The minister was accompanied by APCRDA commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, additional commissioners Navin and Surya Sai Pravin Chand. They visited the Mumbai airport notified areas and inspected the housing schemes and plans. The CIDCO officials explained to the team about the development schemes through a power point presentation.