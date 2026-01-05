Minister orders probe into APSEZ Chemical Factory fire accident

Anakapalli: Respondingto the fire accident that occurred at SVS Chemical Industries in Atchutapuram of Rambilli mandal, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed officials to submit a comprehensive report within two days, underlining the government’s zero-tolerance approach toward industrial negligence.

The incident occurred within the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) limits, triggering swift administrative and emergency action. On Sunday, Minister Anitha inspected the accident site along with Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijayakumar and took stock of the situation.

During the inspection, the Home Minister sought detailed explanation from company management and concerned officials about the accident and the reasons behind it. She expressed strong displeasure over alleged violations, particularly the storage of chemicals beyond permitted limits. Terming the lapse as a serious failure, she ordered a time-bound inquiry to ascertain the exact causes behind the mishap.

Addressing the media, Minister Anitha described the incident as unfortunate but emphasised that the response mechanism worked efficiently. Fire safety personnel reached the spot immediately after the accident that took place on Saturday and succeeded in bringing the flames under control, preventing further damage and loss.

She said that senior officials and the local MLA rushed to the site without delay and conducted an on-the-spot assessment. Minister Anitha warned that legal action will be initiated against those responsible, and made it clear that no individual or organisation found guilty will be spared. The government, she asserted, remains committed to safeguarding public safety and enforcing industrial regulations without compromise. The incident has once again brought industrial safety standards under the scanner, with authorities signalling stricter monitoring across the APSEZ.