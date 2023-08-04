Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
- Haryana Government Claims Normalcy Returns To Nuh After Communal Clashes; Congress Demands High Court-Supervised Probe
Minister Rajini inaugurates 100-bed hosp in Chilakaluripet
A new building complex for hundred-bed hospital is constructed at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore in Chilakaluripet
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to medical and health and taken steps to render better medical services to poor.
She inaugurated a new building complex for 100-bed hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore in Chilakaluripet on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government developed the hospital at a cost of Rs 30 crore in Chilakaluripet out of which Rs 18.5 crore is spent for the construction of the building complex, Rs 2 crore for purchase of equipment in the hospital.
After laying the foundation stone for the construction of retaining wall and CC roads, the minister said that the YSRCP government upgraded the existing Community Health Centre to a hundred-bed hospital.
She said at present all kinds of super specialty medical services will be provided in the hospital. She recalled that earlier two doctors treated the patients whereas at present 23 doctors are working in the hospital and rendering medical services. She said the number of outpatients has increased to 350 per day. She said after becoming the minister, she took initiative and changed the design of the hospital building.
She criticised the TDP government for neglecting Chilakaluripet By-pass Road construction and because of the initiative taken by the government, Chilakaluripet By-pass Road construction works are going smoothly. She said that the road will be inaugurated soon.
APMSIDC chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy, principal secretary Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, APVVP commissioner Venkateswarlu, Aarogyasri CEO Harindra Prasad and ZP chairperson Henry Chris