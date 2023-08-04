Minister Rajini inaugurates 100-bed hosp in Chilakaluripet

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to medical and health and taken steps to render better medical services to poor.

She inaugurated a new building complex for 100-bed hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore in Chilakaluripet on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government developed the hospital at a cost of Rs 30 crore in Chilakaluripet out of which Rs 18.5 crore is spent for the construction of the building complex, Rs 2 crore for purchase of equipment in the hospital.

After laying the foundation stone for the construction of retaining wall and CC roads, the minister said that the YSRCP government upgraded the existing Community Health Centre to a hundred-bed hospital.

She said at present all kinds of super specialty medical services will be provided in the hospital. She recalled that earlier two doctors treated the patients whereas at present 23 doctors are working in the hospital and rendering medical services. She said the number of outpatients has increased to 350 per day. She said after becoming the minister, she took initiative and changed the design of the hospital building.

She criticised the TDP government for neglecting Chilakaluripet By-pass Road construction and because of the initiative taken by the government, Chilakaluripet By-pass Road construction works are going smoothly. She said that the road will be inaugurated soon.

APMSIDC chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy, principal secretary Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, APVVP commissioner Venkateswarlu, Aarogyasri CEO Harindra Prasad and ZP chairperson Henry Chris