Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurates eye hospital

Vijayawada (NTR district): Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the first super specialty eye hospital of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital here on Thursday. Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals chairman Prof Amar Agarwal and Regional Head of Clinical Services Dr Kandru Kalyana Srinivasa Chakravarthy were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the hospital, Minister Rajini said that she was happy to inaugurate Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital's new super specialty hospital committed to expand its presence here. She noted, "Among various medical specialties, eye care is considered paramount, as vision health is inevitable for people to lead a quality and productive life. The entry of private players like Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is the need of the hour for us to ensure that people have access to advanced eye care at affordable cost." Prof Amar Agarwal said that they have already established hospitals in six districts in AP. 'In a few years, we will have our world-class eye care centres in all the districts of the State and in major cities such as Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatanam, and Gajuvaka. We have laid out an investment plan of Rs 500 crore towards establishing 30 new hospitals in the next three years,' he added.

As part of the inauguration, the super specialty hospital is offering free consultation and eye check-up services to senior citizens till February 28, 2023.