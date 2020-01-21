Ministers express displeasure over council chairman for permitting discussion under rule 71

Amaravati: The State Legislative Council adjourned once again for the second time since morning when Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed displeasure over the Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed for permitting the discussion under the rule 71 in the house. Botsa asserted that the chairman should not have a political agenda.

The eight ministers who presided in the council to pass the bill in the council has expressed the outrage on chairman following the council is adjourned for the second time. However, Shariff Mohammed Ahmed asserted that he is acting according to rules.