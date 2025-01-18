Ministers Kollu, Vasamsetti hail revival package for VSP

Vijayawada: Minister for excise Kollu Ravindra and minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash hailed the decision of the Central government announcing the revival package of Rs 11,440 crore including the Rs 1140 crore working capital for the Rashtriya Isphat Nigam Limited also known as Visakha steel plant.

They said in separate statements here on Friday that the previous government conspired to destroy the steel plant by entering into a secret deal with POSCO company. They recalled that one of the former chief secretaries revealed the dubious intention of the previous government.

The steel plant employees are hailing the initiative of the NDA government in safeguarding the interests of the steel plant. They crtiticised the previous government for looting the Visakhapatnam in the name of three capitals and spending people’s money to build lavish villas Rishikonda.

The minister asserted that the NDA government was committed for reviving the Vizag steel plant to bring back its past glory.