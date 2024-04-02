Minster Suresh blames TDP for delay in pensions’ distribution

Singarayakonda: YSR Congress Party candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the people are vexed with the behaviour of the Telugu Desam Party leaders, and they lost confidence in them.

He alleged that due to the complaints lodged by the TDP sympathisers, the Election Commission barred the volunteers from distributing the pensions, and made the aged, widowed and physically handicapped persons suffer a lot.

Suresh participated in a cordial meeting with members of the Yadava community in Singarayakonda on Monday. He interacted with the leaders from the community and said that the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives them a top priority.

He requested the locals to support the YSRCP candidates and make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again.

Speaking to the media, Suresh said that the aged, physically handicapped, and widowed pensioners waited for the payment of pensions on Monday, but they were disappointed as the government was instructed not to utilise the services of the volunteers.

He called the Citizens for Democracy organisation, the B Team of TDP, and urged the people to observe how TDP is spewing venom on volunteers.

He said that if the TDP comes to power they would introduce the Janmabhoomi committees and the people would suffer again. He said that the people are vexed with the anti-people approach of the TDP leaders and they are ready to teach a lesson to the party in the ensuing elections.