Miscreants loot Rs 3.7 lakh from two petrol pumps

Anantapur: A daring petrol pump robbery took place in Uravakonda constituency, where a six-member gang looted two petrol pumps in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, robbers came to Ammidyala petrol pump in a Bolero vehicle at around 3 am. They woke up the staff pretending to need diesel, tied them up and looted Rs 2.2 lakh. Later, they looted Vajrakarur petrol pump also in the same way and took away Rs 1.5 lakh.

Shockingly, the second robbery took place just a short distance from police station. The criminals destroyed CCTV cameras at both the locations and took away hard disks to erase evidence.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the crime scenes and checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down the culprits.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.