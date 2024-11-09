Live
MITS celebrates Freshers’ Day-2024
A dignitary speaking at the Freshers’ Day – 2024 at MITS in Madanapalle on Friday
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) near Madanapalle organised Freshers’ Day 2024 on Friday to welcome new students.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarsana Rao graced the event as the chief guest, along with Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, College Secretary & Correspondent; N Dwarkanath, president of RRR Educational Academy; Dr C Yuvaraj, College Principal; and Dr Chandra Mohan, Coordinator for first-year students.
The programme began with the dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp. Prof Sudarsana Rao, in his keynote, urged students to embrace self-discipline and multidisciplinary learning to excel in the fast-evolving job landscape. Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary emphasised the significance of internships and foreign language skills to enhance career prospects. Dr Yuvaraj praised the achievements of alumni and encouraged the freshers to aspire high in academics and career pursuits.