MITS Prof Sivaiah among top 2% scientists

Madanapalle: Dr P Sivaiah, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), has earned a place on Stanford University’s prestigious list of the top 2% scientists worldwide for 2024.

This recognition highlights Dr Sivaiah’s significant contributions to academic research.

In a press meet here on Tuesday, MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj praised Dr Sivaiah’s dedication, which has brought international acclaim to both him and the institution. MITS correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, executive director Keerthi Nadella and advisor (R&D) Dr R Tulasiram Naidu, along with faculty and students, felicitated Dr Sivaiah for his remarkable achievement.